Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brady were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Brady alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brady by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Brady by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Brady by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE BRC opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.80. Brady Co. has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $77.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.11.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The company had revenue of $382.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.61 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brady

Brady Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.