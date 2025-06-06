Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 188.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James raised Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $178,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,423.91. This represents a 13.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.