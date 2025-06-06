Brooklyn FI LLC Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brooklyn FI LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Shares of NVDA opened at $139.99 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average of $126.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

