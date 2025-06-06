Brucke Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000. NVIDIA makes up 3.3% of Brucke Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $43,515,504,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441,082 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,978,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,494,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,883,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,445,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189,550 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVDA opened at $139.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

