California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of First BanCorp. worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 132,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 60,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 1.0%

FBP opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $248.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

