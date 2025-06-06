California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,300,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,091,000 after purchasing an additional 68,907 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,490,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,841,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Down 0.1%

Alarm.com stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $71.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.16.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 6,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $413,813.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,316. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $51,716.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,260.64. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,334 shares of company stock worth $2,290,118. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

