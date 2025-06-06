California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,074,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 239,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,482,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,171,000 after acquiring an additional 130,702 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,194,000 after acquiring an additional 125,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,529,000 after acquiring an additional 349,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 35,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Huntsman from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Huntsman Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $11.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.82. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $25.12.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.89%.

About Huntsman

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.