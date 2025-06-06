California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

BHF opened at $58.08 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.55). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $178,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,423.91. This represents a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

