California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 558,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HL. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 909,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 691,862 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 18,926 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $126,047.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at $395,670.60. This trade represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine J. Boggs bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,363.31. This trade represents a 6.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.73 and a beta of 1.44. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.50 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

