California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,182 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amentum were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Amentum during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Amentum by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Amentum during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amentum during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Amentum by 31,328.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amentum in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Amentum in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on Amentum and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amentum in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Amentum Stock Performance

AMTM stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Amentum Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

