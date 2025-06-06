California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.85 Million Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Blackbaud worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $88.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $270.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.53 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLKB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In other news, CFO Chad Anderson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $351,945.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,104.24. This represents a 13.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $654,182.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,308.85. This represents a 31.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

