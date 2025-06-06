California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Sylvamo worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,428,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth about $4,752,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Sylvamo by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $1,392,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,144 shares in the company, valued at $10,035,526.32. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sylvamo Stock Up 0.1%

SLVM opened at $53.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.87. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.61 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

