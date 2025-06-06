California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,841 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Hanesbrands worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,362,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,544 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,951,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,844 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,493,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,315 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 324.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,886,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,922,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

HBI stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.42 million. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

