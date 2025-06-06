California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,138 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 45,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 479,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,678,000 after acquiring an additional 365,454 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $30.41 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $200.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 124.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.