California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,069 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $553,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,027,000 after buying an additional 183,823 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,694,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $44.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $497.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In related news, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $298,241.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,582.86. This represents a 17.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 178,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $6,877,802.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,867 shares in the company, valued at $15,770,000.19. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 362,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,079,615. Insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIRT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

