California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 207 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of American States Water worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at $45,254,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in American States Water by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,118,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,935,000 after purchasing an additional 264,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after purchasing an additional 102,489 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American States Water by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 332.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 77,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,687. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American States Water Price Performance

American States Water stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a 12-month low of $69.46 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $148.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.4655 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

