California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 510 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Valaris were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,771,000 after purchasing an additional 821,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,949,000. Condire Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 2,618,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,850,000 after purchasing an additional 665,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,747,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 942.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 381,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 344,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.58.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.63). Valaris had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.87 million. Valaris’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VAL. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valaris from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

