California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 510 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,211,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,180,000 after purchasing an additional 463,098 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,599,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,432 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,080,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,969,000 after purchasing an additional 97,824 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,877,000 after purchasing an additional 821,554 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $26.98 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.87 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

