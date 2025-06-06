California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 907 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IAC were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 922.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 54,797 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in IAC by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in IAC by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in IAC by 553.6% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 424,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 359,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in IAC during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IAC. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IAC from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.24. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.70.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by $1.14. The business had revenue of $570.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.18 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

