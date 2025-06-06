Canopy Growth Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 17,717 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,987 call options.
Canopy Growth Stock Performance
CGC opened at $1.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $251.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.79. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $8.65.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.66). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 156.98%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.84 million. Research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 30th.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.
