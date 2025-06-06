Canopy Growth Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 17,717 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,987 call options.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

CGC opened at $1.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $251.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.79. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $8.65.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.66). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 156.98%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.84 million. Research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 10,308.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 969,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 960,218 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,263,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 251,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $587,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

