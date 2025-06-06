Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

