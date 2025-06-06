Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 177.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,444,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,295,000 after purchasing an additional 979,313 shares during the period. SurgoCap Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 1,442,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,734,000 after buying an additional 779,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $100,505,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 592,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,714,000 after buying an additional 479,985 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $69,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $247.04 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $95.17 and a 12-month high of $248.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.66.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $678,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,647.12. This represents a 33.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRS shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

