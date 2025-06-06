Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $41.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHWY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 target price on shares of Chewy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Chewy Price Performance

Chewy stock opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24. Chewy has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Chewy’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $285,209.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,901.60. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Reeder sold 7,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $286,999.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,743. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,046 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,635. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 26.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

