Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 25,215.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 187,605 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.35% of Cirrus Logic worth $18,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRUS. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

CRUS opened at $100.05 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $75.83 and a one year high of $147.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.14 and its 200-day moving average is $100.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $424.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.26 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Insider Activity

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,208,197.34. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,100. This represents a 41.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,305,620. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

See Also

