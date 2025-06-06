Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stake Increased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 232.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cohu were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cohu alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COHU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cohu by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,615,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,825 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,139,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,420,000 after buying an additional 390,558 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Cohu by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,442,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,512,000 after buying an additional 315,605 shares during the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,016,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,076,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Stock Performance

COHU opened at $17.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $833.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Cohu from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COHU

Cohu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.