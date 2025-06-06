Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 2,458.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Confluent were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 354.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $10,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Stock Performance

CFLT opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $271.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.45 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. Confluent’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Confluent from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Confluent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CAO Kong Phan sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $41,258.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 244,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,185.58. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $182,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,217,741.98. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,133. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

