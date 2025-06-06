Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,412 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

NYSE CTVA opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.03. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

