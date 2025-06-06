Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 820.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.43. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

