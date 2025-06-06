Cytokinetics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,137 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 96% compared to the average daily volume of 2,622 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.31.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $769,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,848 shares in the company, valued at $955,654.08. This represents a 44.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,425,881.75. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,893. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $61.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

