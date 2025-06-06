Cytokinetics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,137 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 96% compared to the average daily volume of 2,622 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.31.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYTK
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.
Cytokinetics Stock Performance
Shares of CYTK stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $61.38.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
Read More
