Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Datadog by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Datadog by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $1,823,054.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,883,297.96. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $12,983,775.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 371,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,986,009.75. This trade represents a 25.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 601,671 shares of company stock valued at $63,458,109. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.04.

DDOG stock opened at $121.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.73, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.61. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

