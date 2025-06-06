Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4,422.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 408,665 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $18,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 10.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

