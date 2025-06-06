Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Melius Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.04.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.8%

Dollar General stock opened at $113.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.28. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $135.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

