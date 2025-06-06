Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at UBS Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.04.

Dollar General stock opened at $113.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $135.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

