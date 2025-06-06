Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average of $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $115.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $316,055.70. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Douglas III bought 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,275. This represents a 103.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 760,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,986,000 after acquiring an additional 100,676 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

