Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight Rating

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $111.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $72.00.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.13. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $115.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,275. This represents a 103.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,055.70. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 382.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,524,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,238 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 784.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,377,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882,324 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,489.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,621,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,237 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,848,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $171,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

