Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.13. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $115.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,275. This represents a 103.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $4,631,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,239,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,080,000 after purchasing an additional 59,606 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

