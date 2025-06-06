Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,121 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Seven Six Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $2,431,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Driven Brands Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $516.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.19 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Driven Brands

(Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.