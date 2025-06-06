Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.
EWTX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3%
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Edgewise Therapeutics
In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $25,513.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,521 shares in the company, valued at $304,670.45. This represents a 7.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 496,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,809,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,106,679.75. This trade represents a 3.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,258 shares of company stock valued at $234,544. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,845,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $20,843,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 341,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 191,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $883,000.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
