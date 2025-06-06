Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

EWTX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EWTX

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.28. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $38.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edgewise Therapeutics

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $25,513.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,521 shares in the company, valued at $304,670.45. This represents a 7.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 496,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,809,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,106,679.75. This trade represents a 3.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,258 shares of company stock valued at $234,544. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,845,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $20,843,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 341,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 191,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $883,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.