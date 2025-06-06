Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,122 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Embecta were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Embecta by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Embecta by 796.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Embecta by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EMBC. BTIG Research set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Embecta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Embecta from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Embecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. Embecta Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.77 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Embecta’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Embecta news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 10,000 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,818.60. The trade was a 13.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

