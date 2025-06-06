Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Position Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Evergy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 156,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after buying an additional 43,289 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in Evergy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $850,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $65.07 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.32.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

