Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 843.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 61,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 55,104 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.90.

EXAS stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $39.97 and a 52 week high of $72.83.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $706.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.58 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

