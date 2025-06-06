Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $100,195.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,448.70. The trade was a 12.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $1,105,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,065.50. This trade represents a 44.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $149.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.62. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

