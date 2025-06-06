GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 120,514 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 1,540.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,337 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,514 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $18,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,312,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after acquiring an additional 171,282 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,635,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after buying an additional 982,740 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,229,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,599,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after buying an additional 171,136 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,903,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on HMY shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

