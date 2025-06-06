GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 159,837 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 22,107.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,837 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $17,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.39. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.68 and a 12-month high of $141.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

