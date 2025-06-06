GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 169,906 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 19,069.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,906 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $21,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Plexus by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Plexus by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Plexus by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,328 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $572,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,518.73. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $65,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,661.05. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,032 shares of company stock worth $1,582,222. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (down previously from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $131.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $100.96 and a one year high of $172.89. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $980.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.07 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

