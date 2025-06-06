GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 170,296 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 15,990.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,296 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $18,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101,563.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,563,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $8,671,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.3%

PNFP opened at $105.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day moving average is $111.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $131.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $475.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.11 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Hovde Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $201,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,552 shares in the company, valued at $25,615,567.76. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Baskin Glover sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $304,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,711.65. This represents a 23.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,041 shares of company stock valued at $509,986. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

