GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 190,573 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 16,790.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,573 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.16% of XPO worth $20,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XPO opened at $116.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.18. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.92. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $180.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

In other news, COO David J. Bates acquired 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,612.96. This trade represents a 9.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

