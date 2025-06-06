GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 487,590 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3,969.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,875 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,590 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $20,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,196,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 658.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

