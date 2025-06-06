GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 72,770 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 4,445.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,770 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $21,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,166,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,322,000 after buying an additional 120,691 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,160,000 after buying an additional 324,664 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 385,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 69,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 103,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.20 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $204,359.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,227.04. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $68,625.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,062.45. The trade was a 36.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

