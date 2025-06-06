GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 13,170.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,274 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.17% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $19,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.65.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.3%

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $89.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $74.45 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.18.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.95 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 71.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

